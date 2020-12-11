Do economic interests outweigh indigenous rights?

A mining company blows up sacred indigenous land in Australia, while deforestation in the Amazon increases. The Trump administration has also given the greenlight for an oil pipeline to be built under a South Dakota lake that Native American tribes use as a source of water. We speak to Environmental Governance Program Coordinator at Forest Peoples Program Helen Tugendhat on whether economic interests outweigh indigenous rights. #Australia #Brazil #indigenouspeople