UK PM Johnson hopeful for trade deal, but says it's unlikely
EU leaders meeting in Brussels were told on Friday that a No Deal Brexit is now the most likely outcome, as negotiators struggle to conclude a new free trade agreement. The UK leaves the EU's single market on January 1st, but significant disagreements over competition rules and access to fishing grounds have proved impossible to resolve so far. Talks will continue until Sunday when a decision will be taken to end them or give them more time. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Next stage of Brexit 🇪🇺🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/16gc #brexit #nodealbrexit #euuk
December 11, 2020
