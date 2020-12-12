December 12, 2020
Indian farmers step up protests, reject tweaks to new laws | Money Talks
For two weeks now, tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been blocking routes into major cities, protesting against the government's new agriculture laws.. Negotiations between unions and the government have ended in a stalemate.. and neither side seems prepared to back down. Ishan Russell has this report. #IndianFarmers #AgricultureLaws #CropPrices
