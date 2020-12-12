US drugs agency authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. It's the first vaccine for coronavirus cleared for use in the US. President Donald Trump says the first vaccinations will take place within 24 hours. Natasha Hussain reports.