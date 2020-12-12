UN alarmed by reports of killings, abductions in Tigray area

The United Nations says it's deeply concerned by reports Ethiopia is forcibly removing Eritrean refugees from the Tigray region and sending them back to their home country. Ethiopian forces have been embroiled in a violent battle against the Tigray regional government since the start of November. If the reports are true, the UN says it constitutes a grave violation of international law. Melinda Nucifora has more. Ethiopia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/f9rx #TigrayConflict #Ethiopia #EritreanRefugees