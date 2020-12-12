WORLD
Not News But Life I A Day in the Life of a Farmer I Episode 3
Food comes easy when we just get it from the supermarket next door. However, farmers are the unsung heroes who grow food for us through incredible effort and hard work. In this episode of Not News But Life, Franziska spent a day with a family of farmers to see what goes into a litre of milk and a drizzle of olive oil. By the end of the day, she was much more grateful for the food on the table. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #farmers #organic #food
December 12, 2020
