Hundreds of students are missing after gunmen raid school in Nigeria

The military in Nigeria has launched a rescue mission after gunmen raided a boarding school. Hundreds of children were abducted. Authorities say the attackers stormed a government secondary school in the northwest. As Floyd Cush reports, many of its 800 students have fled.