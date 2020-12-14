December 14, 2020
US Senate approves bill which envisages sanctions on Turkey
The US Senate has approved a defense budget draft bill that foresees the imposition of sanctions on Turkey over Ankara’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system last year. Turkey’s President Erdogan has called the decision by the US lawmakers disrespectful to a NATO ally. Kadir Ustun, Executive Director at SETA Foundation DC weighs in. #USSenate #sanctions #Turkey
