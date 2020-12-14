BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU, UK extend trade talks as clock ticks down to no deal | Money Talks
Britain and the European Union have announced their Brexit negotiations are not grinding to a halt. Both say they're willing to go 'the extra mile' to find a last-minute trade deal. The announcement suggests there may have been progress over the issues of fair competition and access to fishing in UK waters, ahead of a December 31st deadline. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this, Thomas Sampson joined us from Edinburgh. He's an assistant professor of economics at the London School of Economics. #EU #UKbrexit #TradeTalks
EU, UK extend trade talks as clock ticks down to no deal | Money Talks
December 14, 2020
Explore
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Copper prices hit historic peak after Trump's 50% tariff warning
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us