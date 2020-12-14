BIZTECH
Alibaba expands operations despite tech crackdown in China | Money Talks
In China, tech behemoth Alibaba touches just about every part of everyday life. From shopping and banking, to messaging and entertainment, the company has become essential to more than half a billion users. But it's looking for more areas to expand. And that's put it in the cross-hairs of an even more powerful entity: the Chinese government. On Monday it fined Alibaba and Tencent-backed firm China Literature 76-thousand dollars each for not properly reporting deals under new anti-trust rules. Miranda Lin has more. #Alibaba #ChinaManufacturing #SinglesDayParty
December 14, 2020
