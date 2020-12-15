December 15, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China reportedly bans Australian coal as trade war deepens
Australia's trading relationship with China appears to have been dealt another blow, with media reports emerging that Beijing has banned imports of Australian coal. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he's still treating the claims as speculation. Canberra has urged Beijing to clarify its position. Political analyst Joseph Cheng weighs in. #China #Australia #Coal
China reportedly bans Australian coal as trade war deepens
Explore