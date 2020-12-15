US Electoral College confirms Joe Biden as president

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to restore Americans' faith in democracy after the Electoral College confirmed his victory. The state-by-state vote has all but ended President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results. Biden says the president's lawsuits amount to a refusal to respect the will of the people. Floyd Cush reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #biden #uselection #bidenvictory