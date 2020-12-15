NATO urges 'positive solution' after US sanctions Turkey

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called on the alliance to find a positive solution following the US's decision to impose sanctions on Turkey. Ankara claims sanctions imposed by Washington over its purchase of the s400 missile system from Russia are unjust and says it will respond at a time and in a manner of its own choosing We speak to Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Mark Kimmitt how this sanctions will impact the two NATO allies and why Washington is punishing an ally. #USSanction #S400 #Turkey