WORLD
1 MIN READ
Racism in Football – Exclusive interview with Istanbul Basaksehir’s Demba Ba and Pierre Webo
On December 8th, the fight against racism in football made a monumental turn. The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain was suspended after Sebastian Coltescu – the game’s fourth official – was accused of racism after he advised the head referee to give Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo a red card for his behaviour on the sidelines. However, the Romanian used the words ‘the Black one’ when explaining who should be sent off. Both teams walked off the field in protest, setting an example for the rest of football. In this special programme TRT World Sports presenter Samantha Johnson talks to Istanbul Basaksehir’s Pierre Webo and Demba Ba about that night at the Parc des Princes, and what needs to change in the so called 'beautiful game.' Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6
Racism in Football – Exclusive interview with Istanbul Basaksehir’s Demba Ba and Pierre Webo
December 16, 2020
Explore
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Copper prices hit historic peak after Trump's 50% tariff warning
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us