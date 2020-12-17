WORLD
EU border force Frontex accused of migrant pushback cover up
Crossing to Greek shores via the Aegean Sea is the preferred route for many migrants hoping to reach Europe. But in the past year there has been mounting criticism of Greek authorities for pushing migrants in inflatable boats back out to sea. The European Union's border guard agency, Frontex, is also under fire for turning a blind eye. And as Mehmet Solmaz reports many members of the European Parliament are calling for an independent investigation. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 #eumigrants #eumigration #greecemigrants
December 17, 2020
