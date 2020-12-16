December 16, 2020
National Security Adviser O’Brien cuts Europe trip short
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien has cut short a European trip and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack. It is believed that hackers have been monitoring internal email traffic at the US Treasury and Commerce departments. Cybersecurity analyst James P. Farwell weighs in #RobertOBrien #suspectedRussianhack #DonaldTrump
