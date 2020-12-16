WORLD
1 MIN READ
FRANCE ENERGY: The nuclear option?
France is also moving to renewables, but more slowly than others. So does nuclear power still have a big future? This is RT Guests: Rauli Partanen Science Writer Professor Rob Gross Director of UK Energy Research Centre Mycle Schneider International Nuclear Policy Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
FRANCE ENERGY: The nuclear option?
December 16, 2020
Explore
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Copper prices hit historic peak after Trump's 50% tariff warning
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us