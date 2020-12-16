Morocco-Israel Reconciliation Deal

In a deal brokered by the Trump administration, Morocco has normalised ties with Israel, making them the fourth Arab League member to do so. In return, Morocco requested the US recognise its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region; an area claimed by the Polisario Front, a nationalist movement backed by Algeria that has pursued independence for more than 40 years. So will this deal bring stability to the region? Or will it further fuel the conflict? Guests Yasmine Hasnaoui Board Member of the Institute of Saharan Studies Al Andalous and North African Affairs Specialist Oubi Bachir Member of the Polisario Front Leadership Mohamed Daadaoui Professor of Political Science at Oklahoma City University and Author of 'Moroccan Monarchy and the Islamist Challenge'