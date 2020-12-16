WORLD
1 MIN READ
Morocco-Israel Reconciliation Deal
In a deal brokered by the Trump administration, Morocco has normalised ties with Israel, making them the fourth Arab League member to do so. In return, Morocco requested the US recognise its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region; an area claimed by the Polisario Front, a nationalist movement backed by Algeria that has pursued independence for more than 40 years. So will this deal bring stability to the region? Or will it further fuel the conflict? Guests Yasmine Hasnaoui Board Member of the Institute of Saharan Studies Al Andalous and North African Affairs Specialist Oubi Bachir Member of the Polisario Front Leadership Mohamed Daadaoui Professor of Political Science at Oklahoma City University and Author of 'Moroccan Monarchy and the Islamist Challenge'
Morocco-Israel Reconciliation Deal
December 16, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us