Iran Executes Exiled Journalist Ruhollah Zam
Ruhollah Zam used to run the popular anti-government website Amad News, which Iran accused of inciting violence during mass protests three years ago. The prominent blogger who was living in exile in France was reportedly lured back to Iraq, where he was abducted and taken back to Iran by the country’s Revolutionary Guard. Soon after, the exiled journalist was handed a death sentence after being found guilty of what Iran called ‘spreading corruption on earth’. His hanging sparked international condemnation, with France slamming Tehran calling the hanging barbaric and unacceptable. So what impact could Zam’s execution have on Iran’s already strained relationship with the EU? Guests: Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs Analyst Barbara Slavin Director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council
Iran Executes Exiled Journalist Ruhollah Zam
December 21, 2020
