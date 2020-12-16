Poor countries face long waits for COVID-19 vaccines | Money Talks

Several rich economies have begun inoculating their populations after securing supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. But while the US, UK, EU and Gulf countries have managed to pre-order stockpiles of the drugs, poorer countries are having to wait longer to immunise people. It's threatening to prolong the pandemic in regions where healthcare services are already strained. Dr Faisal Shuaib joined us from Abuja, Nigeria. He's Executive Director at the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency. #COVID19 #DevelopingEconomies #COVAX