December 16, 2020
UK graduation-related firms turn focus to online services | Money Talks
Most large-scale events have been cancelled this year. So some graduates in the UK are opting to defer their walk across the stage. But others are accepting their diplomas online. For businesses involved in graduation day, this year has been a difficult one. Though some are learning to adapt. Natalie Powell reports. #UKgraduation #OnlineServices #SocialDistancing
