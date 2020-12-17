BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ten US states accuse Alphabet of anticompetitive behaviour | Money Talks
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is facing yet another lawsuit for its alleged anti- competitive behaviour. Several US states are suing the digital giant for manipulating the online market for advertisements, destroying competition and exploiting consumers. The charges come amid rising calls for tougher regulations for internet and social media companies, and could force the break-up of Google, Facebook and other tech giants. For more on this, William Kovacic joined us from Clifton, Virginia. He's law professor specialising in anti-trust at the George Washington University. He is also the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission. #Google #AntiCompetitiveBehaviour #Facebook
Ten US states accuse Alphabet of anticompetitive behaviour | Money Talks
December 17, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us