Lab-grown meat gains traction as an alternative meal option | Money Talks

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, the average person consumes almost 50 kilogrammes of meat a year. Research shows that reducing the consumption of meat is crucial to combating the climate crisis. Recently Singapore became the first country to approve so-called 'cultured meat'. Also known as 'clean meat', it's produced in labs, using animal cells, but without slaughtering any livestock. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz takes a look at whether cultured meat is likely to end up on menus in Israel any time soon. #LabGrownMeat #CulturedMeat #SingaporeFoodAgency