December 18, 2020
Refugee crisis: Report warns EU policy is worsening mental health of refugees
A report from a humanitarian group shows the European Union’s policy is worsening the mental health of refugees stranded in camps on Greek islands. The International Rescue Committee says refugees showed signs of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and self-harm. Journalist and founder of Art of Hope Tara Kangarlou explains. #EU #Refugees #Greece
