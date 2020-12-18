Study: Wearing a used mask could be worse than no mask

A new study has found that wearing a used mask could be more dangerous than not wearing one when it comes to protection from COVID-19. The research shows that a new three-layer surgical mask is 65 percent effective in filtering air particles. But if it's used, that number drops to 25 percent. TRT World health correspondent, Nicola Hill explains. #COVID19 #masks #UniversityofMassachusetts