December 18, 2020
In Conversation With Azerbaijan’s Acting Culture Minister
Azerbaijan is celebrating the liberation of Shusha after three decades of Armenian occupation. Susha’s liberation led Armenia to conceded defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We speak to the country's acting culture minister about the importance of the city and the plans for its revival as Azerbaijan's cultural capital. Guests Anar Karimov Acting Culture Minister of Azerbaijan
