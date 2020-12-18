How the pandemic is making inequality worse

Even if you had saved $180K every day since the invention of money, you would still have less money than Jeff Bezos does today. Take a look at how the rich got richer during the pandemic. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #billionaires #jeffbezos #economicinequality