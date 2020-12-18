Schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria released

In Nigeria, more than 300 boys kidnapped from a school last week - have been freed. The Boko Haram terror group had claimed responsibility - But officials say armed bandits masquerading as militants were responsible. That isn't lessening the anger among many at the Nigerian government - who are accused of not doing enough to keep people safe. Natasha Hussain reports. Nigeria Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1rmk #nigeria #nigeriakidnap #bokoharam