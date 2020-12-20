WORLD
1 MIN READ
Millions of people in England under lockdown for Christmas
The UK has imposed a strict lockdown on more than 16 million people and reversed plans to ease the restrictions over Christmas. Shops are shut and about a third of England's population is now under 'stay at home' orders. As Liz Maddock reports, it's a rash decision to try to slow a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid-19. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 #ChristmasLockdown #England #Covid19
Millions of people in England under lockdown for Christmas
December 20, 2020
Explore
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Copper prices hit historic peak after Trump's 50% tariff warning
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us