Millions of people in England under lockdown for Christmas

The UK has imposed a strict lockdown on more than 16 million people and reversed plans to ease the restrictions over Christmas. Shops are shut and about a third of England's population is now under 'stay at home' orders. As Liz Maddock reports, it's a rash decision to try to slow a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid-19. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 #ChristmasLockdown #England #Covid19