How it happened 2020: Hong Kong

When a new national security law for Hong Kong was unveiled this year, there were fears it would push China's most democratic city onto a more authoritarian path. The law makes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison. Nearly six months on, how has the law affected Hong Kong? Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #NationalSecurityLaw #HongKong #China