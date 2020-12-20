Israelis get Covid-19 vaccine as Palestinians forced to wait

Israel has begun its mass vaccination drive against Covid-19. It's reached an agreement with Pfizer to buy eight million doses of its vaccine - and has secured another six million doses of the Moderna jab. That's enough to cover about half its population. But as Liz Maddock reports, Palestinians will have to wait.