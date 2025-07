Covid-19 cases rise in Idlib and medical facilities falter

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in Syria's last rebel held province of Idlib. Doctors say the rate is currently 500 new infections a day, and the crippled health system can't deal with the situation. Shoaib Hasan takes a look. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #coronavirusinsyria #idlib #idlibcoronavirus