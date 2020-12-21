Protests over Thailand’s royal family, explained

Anti-government protests have rocked Thailand this year, with demonstrators calling for the PM to step down and a reform to the powerful monarchy. But why is the monarchy such a big deal? ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #KingMaha #Thailand Protests #RoyalFamily