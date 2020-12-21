December 21, 2020
US Cyber Attack: President Trump downplays impact of massive data breach
US president Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness and impact of a cyber espionage campaign and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Political risk analyst and former Asia chairman of Republicans Abroad Ross Feingold has more on the conflicting reports between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump. #DonaldTrump #databreach #Russia
