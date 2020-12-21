December 21, 2020
Bosnian city of Mostar holds first local election in 12 years
Vote counting is under way in Mostar's first local election in twelve years. Preliminary result shows the HDZ party which is Bosnia’s main Croat party is leading the race. Former minister of energy, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina government Reuf Bajrovic explains the significance of these elections. #Mostar #BosniaHerzegovina #localelection
