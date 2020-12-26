December 26, 2020
WORLD
Good Riddance 2020
The year started off like any other, full of cheer, hope, and resolutions. Followed by conflicts and protests in many countries. Mother nature also got involved, creating the worst recorded fires in Australia and California. But it was the coronavirus that really set it apart for the history books. Wearing face masks and working from home have become the norm. Adam Pletts looks back at the year the world wants to forget.
