India’s Farmers Fight Against Reforms
Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting against controversial new laws that they fear could kill their livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP say the country’s agricultural sector is in desperate need of reforms like this, and they argue they’ll improve the lives of farmers. But the thousands demonstrating worry these changes will only help large corporations and small family owned farms are at risk of going out of business. So who’s right? Guests Preeti Sharma Menon Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson Mohan Guruswamy Chairman of India's Centre for Policy Alternatives
December 23, 2020
