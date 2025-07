Best Movies of 2020 Part 2

On this special episode of Showcase; Who Killed Malcolm X? 00:23 The Remake of 'Utopia' 02:22 Hokusai 04:50 Honest Thief 07:28 On the Rocks 10:30 Yellow Rose 13:11 The Personal History of David Copperfield 15:57 Jingle Jangle 19:05 The Witches Remake 21:37 #Movie #Cinema #Pandemic