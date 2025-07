Best Exhibitions of 2020 Part 3

On this special episode of Showcase; Goya Drawings at Prado Museum 00:34 From Durer to Matisse 04:06 Aristarkh Vasilyevich Lentulov 09:26 Russian Avant-Garde 12:30 My Russia Will Love Me Too 15:33 Vkhutemas at 100 18:20 Alexander Burganov 21:19 #Exhibition #Museum #Pandemic