Best Exhibitions of 2020 Part 4

On this special episode of Showcase; Migration Objectified 00:22 Say Their Names 04:09 Art in Beirut 08:09 Preserving Sudan's History 10:51 Educative Street Art 13:01 Stealing an Art Exhibition 16:06 Lend Me Your Dream 18:13 In Conversation with Youri Omelchenko 21:26 #Exhibition #Museum #Pandemic