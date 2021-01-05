WORLD
2020 in Literature Part 2
On this special episode of Showcase; The Rise of Audiobook 00:21 Alison Baverstock, Associate Professor of Publishing 03:01 The Rise of Self-Publishing? 05:07 Jessa Crispin, Author and Critic 05:39 Britain's Super Thursday 07:43 Kate Wilson, Managing Director of Nosy Crow 08:15 Gen X’s Midlife Crisis 11:15 Christian Lorentzen, Freelance Writer 11:48 Frankfurt Book Fair 14:20 Saving Bookshops 16:47 Andy Hunter, Founder and CEO of Bookshop.org 17:20 Shakespeare and Company 21:15 Simon Phipps' Brutal North 24:24 Simon Phipps, Author of ‘Brutal North’​​ 24:51 #Literature #Book #Pandemic
