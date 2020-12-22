December 22, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
France and UK to set out plan to get freight moving again
Britain and France are in talks for a swift reopening of trade routes across the Channel, as trucks remained stuck on either side of the border. European countries are preventing travel from the UK due to fears over a new strain of COVID-19. Head of policy and external affairs at the British Ports Association Mark Simmonds weighs in. #UK #France #coronavirus
