December 23, 2020
Trump pardons Blackwater contractors convicted of 2007 Iraq massacre
President Donald Trump has pardoned four security guards from the private military firm Blackwater. They were serving sentences for killing 14 civilians in Baghdad in 2007, in a massacre that led to an international outcry over the use of mercenaries in war. We speak to Sari Bashi, a consultant for Democracy for the Arab World Now. #Trump #Blackwatercontractors #Iraqmassacre
