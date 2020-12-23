December 23, 2020
WORLD
Stranded truck drivers protest at UK port over movement restrictions
Thousands of truck drivers stranded at the UK border have been staging a protest over the lack of process to allow traffic to flow. Most of them say they are still stuck despite having a negative COVID-19 result. Chief executive at the British Ports Association Richard Ballantyne explains how they are dealing with the situation. #UK #truckdrivers t #Newcoronavirusstrain
