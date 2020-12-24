December 24, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey exports $150M worth of military equipment to Tunisia
Turkey has exported 150 million dollars worth of military equipment to Tunisia. The military deal between the two countries involves five Turkish companies, and also includes the sale of armoured and surveillance vehicles. Serdar Demir from the Turkish Aerospace Industries explains how significant is this deal. #Turkey #Tunisia #defenseequipment
Turkey exports $150M worth of military equipment to Tunisia
Explore