December 25, 2020
China’s CoronaVac set to arrive in Turkey on Monday
Turkey’s health ministry says after phase three trials China’s CoronaVac vaccine has been found to be 91% effective. Turkish researchers say no major side effects were detected during the trial apart from one percent who suffered from an allergic reaction. CoronaVac is set to arrive on Monday. Infectious diseases specialist at Kocaeli University Professor Sila Akhan explains. #ChineseCoronaVac #Turkey #vaccination
