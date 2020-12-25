WORLD
Arab Spring - 10 Years On
It all started a decade ago when a street vendor in Tunisia, Mohammed Bouaziz, set himself on fire after police seized his fruit cart. His death transformed into a symbol that inspired men and women all over the Middle East and North Africa to rise up against injustice, inequality and corruption. The protests soon turned into all-out revolutions against governments across the region – and it was dubbed the Arab Spring. Dictators fell, countries were reshaped and lives transformed - for better or for worse. Guests Maha Azzam Head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council Mahjoob Zweiri Director of Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University Ugur Yasin Asal Assistant Professor at Istanbul Ticaret University
December 25, 2020
