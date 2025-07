Coronasomnia keeping us awake

Whether we're ill or worried about family, friends and work, Covid-19 is giving many of us sleepless nights. Medical experts call this new condition coronasomnia - and it's affecting up to 70% of adults in the UK. Our health correspondent Nicola Hill has more. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #Coronasomnia #Insomnia #Pandemic