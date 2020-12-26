WORLD
Was 2020 The Worst Year Ever?
The past 12 months have brought fires, protests, panic and let's not forget supermarket brawls. If Google search trends are anything to go by, ‘Coronavirus’ and the US ‘Election results’ are the chart-toppers. With a year that brought mass change to how we socialise, work and live. We look back at how the world coped, in what many believe is the worst year in history. Guests Denis MacShane Former UK Minister for Europe Brad Evans Curator of 'The Quarantine Files: Thinkers in Self-Isolation' Amit Kapoor Honorary Chairperson of India's Institute for Competitiveness
Was 2020 The Worst Year Ever?
December 26, 2020
