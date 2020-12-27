EU countries to start vaccinations against Covid-19

EU is set to start inoculating its 450 million residents against Covid-19 as mass vaccination across the Europe would be a crucial step towards ending pandemic. Shipments of the Pfizer Biontech jabs began arriving in member states on Saturday, following regulatory approval last week. Natasha Hussain reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Pfizer #EU #Covid19Vaccine